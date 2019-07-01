South Africa: SA Girls U14 Team to Fly African Flag At World Tennis Finals

Cape Town — The South African Under-14 Girls team will fly the African flag after their stunning qualification through to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Tennis Finals that is set to take place in the Czech Republic, from August 5 to 10.

The team saw off Kenya, winning 3-0 in their final encounter at the African Junior Championships in Algeria on Saturday to seal a passage through to the world tournament later in the year, after finishing in second place to claim the second automatic qualifying spot behind Egypt.

However, their male counterparts in the same age group category missed out after narrowly losing 2-1 to winners, Egypt, which meant they finished second in a category where only the top team qualifies for the Czech Republic.

The ITF World Junior Tennis Finals is the premier global event for Under-14 players, with this qualification bringing joy to the Under-14 Girls team coach, Asnathi Sebati, who said: "We were lucky to have a warm up tournament before the African Junior Championships and we knew that we had to beat one if not both of the North African teams in order to go through to the World Junior Finals. We had a plan and we stuck to it... even after going three-nil down to Egypt, the girls bounced back and knocked out Morocco to take second position to qualify."

Meanwhile, the Under-16 girls and boys finished in fourth place in their respective AJC categories in Algeria on the final day of matches on Saturday.

Final standings:

Boys u/14:

1. Egypt

2. South Africa

3. Morocco

4. Botswana

5. Algeria

Girls u/14:

1. Egypt

2. South Africa

3. Morocco

4. Benin

5. Kenya

6. Algeria

Boys u/16:

1. Egypt

2. Morocco

3. Tunisia

4. South Africa

5. Algeria

6. Kenya

Girls u/16:

1. Morocco

2. Algeria

3. Egypt

4. South Africa

5. Tunisia

6. Kenya

Source: Sport24