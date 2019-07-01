Kenya/Tanzania: ... Olunga Admits Taifa Stars Gave Harambee Hard Time

KENYA'S Harambee Stars striker, Michael Olunga admitted it was a tough game against rivals and neighbours Taifa Stars but promised the Harambee Stars will continue working hard.

The lanky forward was the day's hero scoring twice to help Harambee come from behind twice to beat Taifa Stars 3-2 at the 30 June stadium, Cairo. "It was a good performance and we thank God for this opportunity," he said.

"It was a tough game against our neighbours Tanzania back home. They gave us hard time especially through Msuva, Samatta and Ulimwengu among others but we fought on," he added.

"In the second half, we had no option but go all out in attack and we want to say thank you for our travelling fans and we promise to continue working hard.

Kenya gave themselves a chance of playing in the round of 16 but have a tough game against Senegal to negotiate in the last group game.

"It's a tough game we can't say it's going to be easy task but this is football, we have 90 minutes and keep the hard work and see how it goes. The top two teams in each group qualify for the next round and will be joined by four of the best third place finishers.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Jjuuko remains a big doubt to face Egypt in the final Group A clash at Cairo International Stadium tonight.

According to the head coach Sebastien Desabre, Juuko picked a hamstring and was advised by the medical team to rest for at least ten days. He consequently missed the Uganda Cranes second game against Zimbabwe that ended one goal apiece.

Although Jjuuko returned to training at the team base found at the Arab Contractors' stadium, he is most likely to remain out of the starting eleven with the hosts.

With Juuko still sidelined, the back line of Ronald Brian Mukiibi Ddungu and Vice-Captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda is most likely to be maintained.

Desabre remained tightlipped about the probable lineup and key changes to the lineup that faced Zimbabwe Warriors.

The head coach was flanked by the vice-captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda who told the media that the players are ready to face the tournament hosts. "We are not focusing on individual players.

We are focused on the entire team. They can also make mistakes and shall score. We are concentrating on our last game to qualify to the round of 16," said Hassan Wasswa who has played in Egypt before.

Uganda Cranes has four points with Egypt on six. Zimbabwe has one and Democratic Republic of Congo has no point. DRC and Zimbabwe will lock horns at the same time.

This game will be played at the 30th June Stadium.