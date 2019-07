Luanda — Interclube senior women's basketball team won the national championship after beating 1º de Agosto 95-72 in the fourth match of playoffs played best of five.

The defending champions counted on huge contribution of the team's point guard Italee Lucas, who scored 30 points that aid the squad to retain the championship title.

Final standings:

Interclube

1º de Agosto

Desportivo do Maculusso

Inter de Benguela (fair play team).