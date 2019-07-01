Mauritius: Local Athletes Called Upon to Act As Ambassadors of Mauritius

press release

The Multi-Sports Complex Project in Côte d'Or, providing state-of-the-art facilities including a multi-sport stadium, an athletic track and multi-sport arena, has been designed and planned to the highest international standards, and is the first of its kind in the region. This project is undeniably an asset for the country and will have long-term benefits as it will not only provide venues for matches, competitions, and championships during the Indian Ocean Island Games 2019 (IOIG), but also be a catalyst for sporting achievement of local athletes in the future.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, was addressing a gathering of athletes selected to represent Mauritius in the IOIG 2019, during a ceremony held on 28 June 2019 at the State House in Réduit.

According to the Prime Minister, it is a privilege and honour for Mauritius to be entrusted the organisation of the 11th edition of the IOIG. In order to ensure that the event is a success, the input of various institutions have been mobilised to spearhead its organisation along with the provision of necessary sport infrastructure that comply with international standards, he said. Government has earmarked some Rs 700 million for the renovation of 17 existing sports infrastructure and is investing massively for the setting up of a Multi-Sports Complex Project at Côte d'Or.

Another key initiative of the Government, he recalled, is the setting up of a Football Academy in partnership with the Liverpool Football club to make provision for the best facilities and training for the population. He underlined that Government will continue to promote other sports disciplines and provide state-of the arts facilities.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also spoke of Government's vision to make Mauritius a sports hub of repute in the region and make the sports sector a pillar of the economy. Speaking about the need for everyone, irrespective of their age, to engage in sport and fitness activities for a healthy lifestyle, Mr Jugnauth emphasised that IOIG 2019 should serve as a motivation and inspiration to the young generation and the whole population to adopt a sports culture.

He urged the population to rally on this key regional event which is a celebration of the fraternity Mauritius shares with other neighboring Islands, adding that it is an opportune moment to demonstrate the renowned hospitality of Mauritians by welcoming the international participants.

For his part, the Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, highlighted that the IOIG 2019 is an event of magnitude for Mauritius as it will not only consolidate unity and solidarity among the population, but also strengthen brotherhood ties with international participating countries. He added that the Games should be held in line with the values of sport and urged Mauritians to demonstrate the patriotism by supporting the athletes.

As for the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, he underpinned that Mauritian athletes are called upon to act as ambassadors of Mauritius by being good hosts to their international peers. He highlighted the need for everyone to be disciplined by abiding to the rules and regulations of the competition and cautioned against cheating and doping.

Furthermore, he highlighted Government's relentless efforts to ensure that the IOIG 2019 organisation is carried out in the best way possible including infrastructure-wise and accommodation and benefits catered for the athletes. He also announced that the winning prizes have been increased so that Gold medalist will be rewarded Rs 50,000 while Rs 30,000 will be offered to the Silver medalist and Rs 20,000 to the Bronze medalist.

IOIG 2019 athletes, namely Noemi Alphonse was designated as flagbearer for team Mauritius while Julien Paul and Jessika Rosun were chosen to lead as the captain of the man's and women's team, respectively.