Kenya/Senegal: Migne, Cisse in Verbal Spat Ahead of Key Group C Match

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne and his Senegal counterpart Aliou Cisse have clashed at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo ahead of their crucial Group "C" clash at the same venue on Monday.

Migne fired the first shot when asked to assess the Teranga Lions. He said: "Senegal have never won the Africa Cup of Nations title. But if you look at them, they have quality. The have always been at the same level as Cameroon, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire and Egypt but they have never won the title. Is it that they do not have the mental strength? I do not know."

Cisse, a World Cup participant, as a player in 2002 and coach in 2018, and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations finalist with the Teranga Lions said:

"I think it is up to the Kenyan coach to mind his own business. We have played at the World Cup and had not lost to African opponent in three years until Algeria beat us recently."

He added: "We have no choice. We have to beat Kenya."

Kenya and Senegal, who have three points, need to win to advance to the next round of the tournament.

The match kicks off at 9pm local time (10pm Kenyan time) at the 30 June Stadium.