Uganda/Burundi: Guinea Aim to Get Going With Burundi Scalp

Paul Put, the coach of Guinea's Syli Nationale, is still bitter with how they lost 1-0 to Nigeria Super Eagles on Wednesday.

The defeat, coupled by Madagascar's 1-0 win on Friday against fellow debutants Burundi, has put them in a must-win situation at Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo tonight to stand any chance of qualifying from the group.

The West Africans play Burundi, who are virtually out of running after two defeats. In the other match, which will be played simultaneously, Madagascar will tussle out with Nigeria for Group B top spot.

The Super Eagles currently lead the table with maximum six points after two matches, two ahead of the Islanders. Paul attributes the Super Eagles unfortunate defeat to lack of concentration and giving so much respect to the Nigerians.

"It was lack of concentration at that moment and they got the goal. We also did not have the luck on our side," said the Belgian coach.

Guinea are also likely to be without their captain Naby Kaita. The Liverpool midfielder was fouled and treated four times against the Nigeria and eventually withdrawn. It is not clear if it was precautionary measure or was injured.

Learning curve for the Swallows

For Burundi Swallows, one of the four Cecafa teams here, it was always going to be a learning curve for them. After the defeat to fellow debutants Madagascar 1-0, coach Olivier Niyungeko said the result would make them prepare harder for the Syli Nationale.

"I don't think we deserved to lose because we created the chances to score," Niyungeko said.

But the reality is they have lost both matches by the odd goal and need a miracle to stay alive.

Today's fixtures

Burundi vs. Guinea

(SS7, 8 pm)

Madagascar vs. Nigeria

(SS4, 8 pm)

Head-to-Head

First Meeting

GROUP F standings

P W D L F A PTS

Nigeria 2 2 0 0 3 0 6

Madagascar 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Guinea 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Burundi 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Note:The top two from each group qualify for the last 16 plus the four best third placed teams.

If teams finish on same points at the end of the group matches, head-to-head will be used.

