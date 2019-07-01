Liberia: President Weah's Son, Timothy, Joins Lille - Leaves PSG

The son of President George Manneh Weah, Timothy Weah, has switched from French champion Paris Saint-Germain to Lille in the top flight of the French league.

Young Weah, who is an American international with eight caps, moved to Lillle for a fee believed to be US$10 million

According to Goal.com, the skillful winger has signed a five-year deal with the league one side and has been assured of more playing time, which was limited at PSG.

Lille Olympique Sporting Club (LOSC) announced on their twitter page on Saturday, with a statement: "Welcome Timothy Weah!"

"LOSC have reached an agreement with PSG for the services of the USMNTinternational forward, who arrives at the StadePM on a five-year deal," the tweet read.

Timothy spent the second phase of the 2018/2019 season on a loan at Scottish club Celtic FC where he impressed making 13 appearances scoring three goals.

Timothy's father, George Weah, who played for PSG, and other Liberians will be able to see Timothy in Europe's Champions League. His father, who is now the President of Liberia, is popularly known around the world to be yet the only African, who has won the most coveted trophy in world football, the Ballon'dor.

Hope Timothy joining LOSC can open more doors for him.

He said "For me LOSC is the best choice to progress and earn playing time."

"It's a young and ambitious team. I know that [head coach] Christophe Galtier and his staff are very professional and appreciated by the players.

"Joining LOSC is a big deal, this team had a great season last year, finishing second is a great performance, playing in the Champions League is also a dream that I will be able to achieve.

"I want to score goals in my new colors and help this club to win games and trophies."

Lille welcomed Weah and said they were delighted he'd chosen them over the other clubs.

"We are really pleased to have signed Timothy Weah,"

"Many great clubs were courting him and Timothy chose our proposal and the LOSC project.

We thank he and his family for his decision.

"He has impressive technical and mental qualities for his young age. He's a very promising striker, very mature also, with a lot of experience already and an interesting track record.

"We feel that our project corresponds to his characteristics and his personality," Marc Ingla concluded.