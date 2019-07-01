Angola: CAN2019 - Angola Draw Goaless, Compromise Qualification

Suez — Angola senior men's football team recorded a goalless draw with Mauritius in the second match of group E of Africa Cup of Nations being held in Egypt.

Africa Cup of Nations: Angola x Mauritania

The Angolan team, who recorded a poor performance on Saturday, have put at risk with this result, their chances to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Angola are obliged to beat Mali in the last match of the group, taking into account that a draw would not prevent the team from being ousted of the competition.

Following a (1-1) draw and having recorded a good performance against Tunisia, Angola entered shy in the pitch on Saturday and played an ugly football with too many passes missed and without interaction in the attacking and defensive sectors.