30 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: CAN2019 - Angola Draw Goaless, Compromise Qualification

Tagged:

Related Topics

Suez — Angola senior men's football team recorded a goalless draw with Mauritius in the second match of group E of Africa Cup of Nations being held in Egypt.

Africa Cup of Nations: Angola x Mauritania

The Angolan team, who recorded a poor performance on Saturday, have put at risk with this result, their chances to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Angola are obliged to beat Mali in the last match of the group, taking into account that a draw would not prevent the team from being ousted of the competition.

Following a (1-1) draw and having recorded a good performance against Tunisia, Angola entered shy in the pitch on Saturday and played an ugly football with too many passes missed and without interaction in the attacking and defensive sectors.

Angola

Divisive Tax Latest Twist to Plummeting Angolan Economy

THE controversial introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT), a move government is pushing through to boost tax collection… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.