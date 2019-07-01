Liberia: War Crimes Court in Sight?

-Weah meets ICC president

In the wake of mounting pressure here for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court for Liberia, President George Manneh Weah over the weekend met with the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Judge Eboe-Osuji on the margins of the 55th Ordinary Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

According to an Executive Mansion press release issued Friday, 28 June, Judge Eboe-Osuji said he was opportune to meet with President Weah to discuss the role of the ICC in promoting peace and security in the world.

The current regime of President Weah is not at ease with campaign for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court because some of the key political allies of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) including vote - rich Nimba County Senator and former warlord Prince Yormie Johnson are against being prosecuted for war crimes.

But as the war crimes court campaign appears to get both local and external backing, Judge Eboe-Osuji briefed President Weah on the role of the ICC in promoting better relations with ECOWAS Member States about the work of the ICC.

He commended President Weah for being one of the progressive young world leaders.

Judge Eboe-Osuji praised President Weah for his current development initiatives, saying "there is no magic wand and quick fixes in nation building."

He extended an invitation to President Weah to visit the Court at his earliest convenience.In response, President Weah thanked Judge Eboe-Osuji for the courtesy visit, noting that Liberia is now a UN success story in preserving peace and democracy.

He briefed the ICC Judge about his past role as a UN Peace Ambassador in promoting peace and preventing impunity in Liberia.According to President Weah, his administration will abide by all protocols to which Liberia has acceded.

He also explained his administration's efforts in promoting restorative justice through the Palava Hut Model where the aggrieved and perpetrators can dialogue to seek peace and justice.

He mentioned the importance of electoral reform as practiced in advanced democracies like the United States.President Weah also praised the approach of the ICC in reaching out to world leaders because "people should not be afraid of the ICC".President Weah accepted the invitation to visit the court.--Press release