Liberia: VP Taylor Wants Women Political Fund Establish

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has recommended the establishment of "Women Political Fund" for the purpose of supporting women in electioneering and development processes.

Giving her perspective on women's leadership in Africa, Vat the 30th Annual Session of the Crans Montana Forum held in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 26 to 29, 2019, VP Taylor also call on African women to recognize their power as manifested in their numbers.

She highlighted the global statistics which suggests that by 2030, Africa will have a population of 2 billion people, 50% of which will be women, representing the largest group of females in the world.

The Liberian first female Vice President, who is also the President of the Liberian Senate, spoke recently when she served as Guest of Honor at the 30th Annual Session At the session of the African Women's Forum, Madam Howard-Taylor According to a dispatch, shared thoughts on the theme "Women's Leadership in Africa: an Inspiring Evolution for a Global Change ".

VP Howard-Taylor furthered that women must endure, embrace education, mentor younger women, fight against isolation, and join political parties in order to contribute to the national and international discourse.She proffered that women are multi-tasking, and should therefore build a "Critical Mass" to engender the change they want to see.

The Liberia female advocate shared the platform with Mrs. HajaCondeDjeneKaba, First Lady of the Republic of Guinea, Mrs. AsmaaDyani, Director, Phosboucraa Foundation, Morocco, and Mr. Alan Doss, President, Kofi Annan Foundation.

Mr. Doss has a historic relationship with Liberia, where he served as Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) of the United Nations and Head of the UN peacekeeping mission (UNMIL) which provided security and political support for the 2005 national democratic elections in Liberia, ushering in more than a decade of peace and stability.