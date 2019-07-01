Liberia: Sen. Cooper Rejects Another Protest By CoP

A former advisor to the Council of Patriots, organizers of the June 07, 2019 protest in Monrovia denounces call for another protest for 09 July, saying, the COP should be about the Liberian people and not personal interest.

Margibi County Senator Oscar A. Cooper stresses that the primary objective of the COP is to create an enabling environment for the people of Liberia rather than selfish intent.

He resigned from the COP recently following the 07 June protest, citing inconsistency in the group's activities.

Speaking to reporters at his resident in Bassa Community, Kakata, Margibi County, Senator notes that the objective of the group is to protect the citizens' interest and advocate for an enabling environment for them live.

He says another protest for July 09, as being pronounced by the COP is of no significance to the Liberian people, urging supporters of the Council to do away with continuous protestation.Senator Cooper, who seeks re-election in 2020, is one of the architects behind the formation of the Council of Patriots, which led the "Save The State" campaign recently.He is one of the critical voices in the Liberian Senate with the fortitude to stand up to his colleagues on important matters of state.