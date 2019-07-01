Liberia: Weah Sacks Agriculture Minister

press release

President George Manneh Weah has relieved Agriculture Minister Dr. Mogana Flomo of his post with immediate effect, the Executive Mansion says.According to a release dated 29 June, President Weah has designated Deputy Agriculture Minister for Administration Precious Tetteh to act as Minister pending the appointment of a new minister.

Additionally President Weah has dismissed the Director-General at the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) Dr. Marcus Jones.The Executive Mansion reveals further that Madam Paulette Findley, CARI Administrative Manager, will serve as Officer-in-Charge at the institution.

In a related development, President Weah has lifted the suspension of Bong County Superintendent Madam Esther Walker. Madam Walker is to resume her duty as superintendent immediately.

She was suspended early this year by President Weah after a leaked audio recording detailed how she allegedly narrated her ordeal with President Weah's confidants at his Jamaica Resort off the Roberts International Airport highway.

Madam Walker is heard in the audio explaining how President Weah's government is run by Minister of State Nathaniel McGill, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee.

Her reinstatement by the President comes several weeks after some youth and elders of Bong County made an appeal to President Weah through the Ministry of Internal Affairs to have mercy on the superintendent.