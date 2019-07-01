Liberia: Opposition Fears Election Rigging

Opposition senatorial candidate for Montserrado County Mr. Darius Dillon is urging his collaborating opposition base and supporters to prepare to guide ballot boxes like soldiers to prevent President George Manneh Weah's ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) from rigging the by- elections.

Montserrado goes to the polls on 8 July for senatorial and representative by - elections to fill vacant seats left following the deaths of Sen. Geraldine Doe - Sheriff and District #15 Rep. Adolph Lawrence.

Mr. Dillon is the senatorial candidate for Liberia's four collaborating opposition political parties and other supporters, while Madam Telia Urey, the daughter of the collaborating parties' chairman Benoni Urey goes as representative candidate.

President Weah is at the front of campaign for the ruling party CDC's Senatorial and Representative candidates Madam Paulita Wie and Mr. Abu Kamara, vowing that "there is no way the Ureys can win election in Montserrado County ... "

But Mr. Dillon emphasizes at the launch of Madam Telia Urey's campaign in Caldwell Township over the weekend that supporters must be prepared to guide the ballot boxes of the coalition candidates in the 8 July Senatorial and Representative by - elections to avoid the ruling CDC cheating.

According to Dillon, unless there is not God that's the only way the opposition will not win the ruling party's candidates in the 8 July by-elections.

Mr. Dillon says his call is as a result of President Weah's recent assertions that the opposition candidate Madam Urey is a small girl.Dillon promises President Weah and his supporters that the opposition candidates (Dillon and Urey) will be successful in the by-elections.

He wonders how President Weah can be a country giant and yet the country's staple food and the prices for other basic commonalities are rising while the country giant does nothing about the economic crisis.

The campaign launch was graced by popular radio talk-show host Henry Costa as supporters of the coalition parties chanted slogans against President Weah for threatening their candidate Telia Urey.

Speaking earlier to her supporters, Ms. Urey cautioned them not to be deterred by negative comments coming from the ruling party.Instead, she urges her supporters to prove their power to Mr. Weah so that he can know that the same voters that made him can also make others.

Madam Urey mandates her supporters to send a clearer message to the ruling party that they don't need a candidate from the ruling establishment but someone from the coalition who will ably represent Liberians at the Legislature.

Candidate Urey enjoins voters to make a sound decision on 8 July and let President Weah and his followers to know that there is no more room in their hearts to elect a CDC candidate.

Meanwhile, radio talk-show host Henry Costa says the country giant (President Weah) has lost his relevance in the current political competition because his candidates will lose.

Costa further criticizes President Weah for being unable to lead the country, noting that the President cannot handle the basic prices of essential commonalities and the high exchange rate which continue to kill the people of the country.

He officially launched the Telia Urey Movement and encouraged all supporters of the coalition to sign-up by picking their registration forms at the coalition offices on Bushrod Island in support of Madam Urey.

Prior to the launching ceremony, Madam Urey, Mr. Dillon, Mr. Costa and other senior executives of the coalition marched through the principal streets of Logan Town to Caldwell.