Nigeria: Court Orders Patience Jonathan to Forfeit $8.4 Million, N9.2b to Fed Govt

The Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-led Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has, on Monday, ordered the forfeiture of ex-First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan's $8.4 million and N9.2 billion to the Federal Government.

