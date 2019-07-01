Nigeria: Teni, Burna Boy Unveiled As New Pepsi Ambassadors

Fresh off his BET Best International Act win, Burna Boy alongside multi award winning artiste Teni the Entertainer have both been unveiled as the newest Pepsi Brand Ambassadors during their performance at the Big Brother Naija opening show last night.

Appearing on stage, both artists were decked out in Pepsi branded outfits during their energetic performances shortly before the announcement was made.

After their performances, Pepsi Naija social media handles posted a welcome message to both superstars.

For a fact, Pepsi's lineup of Ambassadors now includes the biggest artists out of Africa; an all star roaster featuring Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, DJ Cuppy, Xclusive, Obi, Spinall... Burna Boy and Teni

These two new inclusions to the Pepsi team further validates Pepsi's number 1 status as the music power house brand in the country.

The global brand promises to keep refreshing and exciting all music lovers with more fun and excitement.

Congrats @TeniEntertainer & @burnaboy welcome to @Pepsi_Naija family pic.twitter.com/1WAOvoeAdQ

-- Bizzle Osikoya (@bizzleosikoya) July 1, 2019

Say hello to your new Pepsi ambassador 🦍🚀 pic.twitter.com/ypnPz9iWFB

-- Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 30, 2019

It's official!@TeniEntertainer is team Pepsi!#PepsiAmbassadorTeni #PepsiBrandAmbassador pic.twitter.com/4DDftQnXFK

-- Pepsi Nigeria (@Pepsi_Naija) June 30, 2019