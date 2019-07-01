30 June 2019

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Magaya Mum Amid Sexual Abuse Storm

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Walter Magaya/Facebook
Prophet Walter Magaya.

Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya has remained mum in the face of damning allegations that he sexually abused a young congregant.

A video of the alleged victim's parents narrating their child's ordeal has gone viral on social media amid calls for the controversial church leader's arrest.

Another video has since surfaced where the alleged victim, who says she got married two months ago, says she was not raped.

She recorded the video with a man whom she introduced as her husband.

PHD spokesperson Admire Mango said he could not comment on the allegations because it was a private matter that had nothing to do with the church.

He said Magaya was out of the country. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night said the law enforcement agency would only comment on the issue today.

The couple in the video clip claimed Magaya raped their daughter on several occasions and impregnated her.

The mother of the alleged victim said she learnt of the rape while ushering at PHD Ministries.

"They were never in love, but he just manipulated her and had sex with her against her will in several places including inside the toilet and prayer room," said the alleged victim's mother.

On the other hand, the alleged victim accused unnamed people of embarking on a smear campaign. She said she was safe despite claims her life was in danger.

The video has caused a storm on social media with some people calling for Magaya's arrest.

Zimbabwe

Pressure Group's Calls for Demonstration Fall On Deaf Ears

It is business as usual in the capital Harare, as Zimbabweans turned a deaf ear to the calls to a nationwide stay-away… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.