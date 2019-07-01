Zimbabwe: Magaya 'Rape' Video Goes Viral Walter Magaya

A video clip of a woman accusing Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya of raping and impregnating her daughter went viral on social media this week, sparking debate on various platforms on the allegations.

The woman, who claims to be a member of PHD Ministries, appeared emotionally drained as she narrated her story: “I received a message from my daughter while I was performing my duties at church (PHD Ministries) stating that she had been raped by Prophet Magaya and that he was responsible for her pregnancy.

“We are loyal members of the church. She said the prophet used to sexually abuse her. She said he used to sleep with her. They were never in love, but he just manipulated her.

“The daughter was manipulated through promises to pay her school fees. He even promised to take care of her needs. She was cornered until she gave in.

“She told me that the prophet was her child’s father. I could not believe it considering that I used to see him (Magaya) every day at church where I loyally serve the Lord.”

Efforts to get a comment from Magaya and his spokesperson were fruitless.