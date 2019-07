Harmony Gold Mining Company says it is investigating the death of a miner at Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, on Friday evening.

The company said in a statement on Monday that the employee was killed in a shaft-related incident.

There were no further details.

"We are extremely saddened by the loss of our colleague. We wish to express our deepest condolences to the deceased employee's family, friends and colleagues," Harmony chief executive officer Peter Steenkamp said.

News24