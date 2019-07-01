Sudan: TMC Hands Over Its Response to African Union and Ethiopian Envoys

Photo: Sky News Screen Grab

One of the TC and FFc meetings last April

Khartoum — Chairman of the Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and its spokesman, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, Sunday handed over at the Republican Palace its response to the envoys of the African Union and Ethiopia on the joint paper of the African Union and Ethiopia, in presence of the TMC member and the Deputy Chairman of its Political Committee, Gen. Yasser Al-Atta.

Gen. Kabbashi said that the document that the TMC given to the two envoys represented its point of view and is considered a negotiation paper, explaining that that the proposal of the African Union provided an excellent basis for negotiation.

He affirmed the TMC readiness for negotiation as of today (Sunday).

Gen. Al-Kabbashi has expressed the TMC appreciation of the efforts of the African Union and the Ethiopian envoys for achieving a political solution in Sudan, indicating that what was included in the proposal stems from their full understanding of the Sudanese people.

He stated that the TMC hopes reaching a comprehensive political solution that includes all is the shortest time and under the umbrella of the African Union, adding that any other efforts must be coordinated with it.