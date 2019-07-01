1 July 2019

South Africa: Franschhoek Pass Still Closed As Damage Is Assessed

By Kamva Somdyala

An ongoing assessment to determine the extent and nature of the damage on Franschhoek Pass in the Western Cape following a rock slide on June 22 will keep the road closed until further notice.

Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, said the stretch of road would remain closed so as not to endanger motorists.

"A geotechnical investigation is underway to determine the extent and nature of the damage," said Makoba-Somdaka.

Inclement weather hit the Western Cape two weeks ago, causing damage to buildings and uprooting trees in various places.

The Franschhoek Pass was closed after massive boulders fell on the road, leaving 28-year-old Marc Thackwray injured after his car was hit by falling rocks.

Photos of his crumpled bonnet and dented roof were widely circulated on social media.

Thackwray, who was travelling with his stepfather at the time of the incident, told News24 that "it all happened so fast". As the boulders came raining down, he realised they were in grave danger.

He sprained his leg and had a swollen hand.

Makoba-Somdaka said, once the investigation was complete, a determination would be made on the next steps.

