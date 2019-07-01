1 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Teen in Critical Condition After Being Attacked By 2 Pit Bulls

By Kaveel Singh

A Durban teenager is in a critical condition after she was attacked by two pit bulls in the Sydenham area on Monday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the 13-year-old girl was "viciously attacked" on Stanley Copley Drive and Crocus Road.

"She was walking up the road when the pit bulls attacked her. She sustained serious injuries and needed advanced life support to help stabilise her on the scene before she could be rushed to a nearby hospital."

Jamieson said police were on scene investigating.

"One of the dogs has been killed while the second dog fled. The scene is still active."

