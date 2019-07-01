South Africa: Homeless Attack - Man in Court but On a Different Docket

A man accused of stabbing a homeless man in May this year has made his first appearance in court, albeit on a different docket.

Manusi Mothupi, who was arrested last week, was supposed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with the attempted murder of a homeless man opposite Magnolia Park in February.

However, it has since emerged that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had declined to prosecute that case due to insufficient evidence.

On Monday, Mothupi made a brief appearance in court on a different attempted murder charge involving another victim who was allegedly stabbed in Sunnyside in May.

The matter was postponed to July 8, for confirmation of his address. He claims to have a valid address in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Previously, the NPA said Mothupi did not make his first appearance in court on Friday, as the case was not placed on the court roll because he was only brought to court after 48 hours.

"A person must be brought to court within 48 hours of their arrest," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The police, however, denied this, saying the suspect would appear in court on Monday.

"The man was not released and the case will proceed on Monday," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24.

Both the police and NPA have insisted that Mothupi was not connected to the murders of five homeless men in the Muckleneuk area in June.

News24 earlier reported that the accused was arrested after a homeless man opened a case last week, claiming that he had been stabbed earlier this year.

He was arrested on Wednesday, according to the police.

News24 previously reported that the police had tracked down homeless men who said they had been attacked by a man, who was wearing a balaclava, while they were sleeping.

They were all attacked in the Muckleneuk area.

A homeless man, who did not want to reveal his identity, told News24 that he had woken up in the early hours of the morning last month to find a man violently stabbing him.

The man said the attack happened at around 03:00 and his attacker was wearing a black hooded jacket and wielding a large knife.

