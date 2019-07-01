Zimbabwe: Gilmore Tee Makes Forbes List

Global citizen Gilmore "Tee" Moyo has made it into this year's list of the Forbes Africa list of 30 under 30, a list which includes Africa's top entrepreneurs, entertainers and leaders and influencers.

The announcement was made on Friday morning in South Africa.

The fifth annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, released in a special issue of Forbes Africa for July this year, features 120 young African change-makers for the first time, increasing from 90 the previous year; with 30 finalists in each of the four categories -- business, technology, creatives and sport.

The annual watch-list has become one of the highest-selling editions for Forbes Africa, showcasing Under 30s in the driving seat of Africa's next big start-up, creative concept, or rising business venture.

The sold-out event kicked-off with the major announcement by Renuka Methil, managing editor of Forbes Africa, which saw the four-fold Forbes Africa July cover revealed, representing each of the four 30 Under 30 categories in bright, candy- inspired colours. This was then followed by the formal recognition of the 30 Under 30 list-makers in attendance.

Gilmore Tee (29) is the founder and creative director for Paper Bag Africa, a public relations, content creation and management company. He has worked with brands such as award-winning actress Mbo Mahocs, musician Asaph, Nobuntu, designers Ara Kani, Haus of Stone, Thobekile Zondo, Kidd Hunta, Nkanyeziyethu Malunga and Yolanda Ngwenya.

He has worked with platforms such as the Mozambique Fashion Week, European Union Film Festival, Durban Fashion Fair, South African Menswear Week, Intwasa Arts Festival, Bulawayo Arts Awards, Zimbabwe Music Awards and Shoko Festival, among others.

"It's such a blessing being recognised as one of the potential millionaires and billionaires from the African continent, especially coming from Forbes magazine," Gilmore Tee told Standard Style.

"What's humbling for me is the fact that someone is always watching your moves and they also get inspired by them.

"In the past years, I have worked extremely hard in helping professionalise the creative industry through providing public relations, grooming and collaborative services.

"Seeing this helping me grow my business and also fulfilling my calling, is really mind-blowing," said Gilmore.

"One thing I know is that overnight success is 10 to 20 years of working. When one sees things happening for the next person, the assumption is that you woke up and voila, everything is happening for you.

"I remember the first major event I was part of was the Creative Industries conference in 2009, which was organised by Butholezwe Nyathi, who is now the regional director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Back then, I simply wanted to be part of something that was exciting, I only realised later that working under Butholezwe's wing opened up so many doors for me as I interacted with national leaders who had come to that event. That is when I immediately fell in love with the creative industry and wanting to make sure that it is a sustainable space."

The former Standard Style columnist said he was grateful to people like Nyathi, Simon Mambazo, Shamiso Ruzvidzo, Tswarelo Mothobe, Kudzai Chikomo, Joyce Chimanye, Maureen Stewart, Fabien Invernizzi, Pathisa Nyathi, Raisedon Baya and others who pushed him to do more and be a better individual.

Another Zimbabwean on the list is Kim Jayde, a TV personality, and Khanyisile Madonko, co-founder and CEO of Sakhile Madonko Enterprises.