30 June 2019

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: AFM Pastor Steals Tyre

By Craig Moyo

An AFM pastor in Hwange has been charged with stealing a neighbour's tyre.

The pastor, Thabani Phuti (31), and Taurai Gumiremhete (35) pleaded guilty to the theft charge when they appeared before Hwange magistrate Godfrey Dube last Thursday.

Prosecutor Vumizulu Mangena told the court that on June 6, Phuti and Gumiremhete unlawfully took Festus Chirwa's tyre.

They broke into the car parked at Phuti's Empumalanga house and stole the tyre on June 6 at around 11pm.

They used a wheel spanner to remove the tyre worth RTGS$1 500 and left the car on top of bricks. Phuthi and Gumiremhete sold the tyre to another motorist.

