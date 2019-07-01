Uganda: Prince Nakibinge Condemns Increasing Cases of Murder

Kampala — The titular head of Muslims, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has condemned the increasing cases of murder in the country.

He made the remarks during the celebration of 124 years of the return of Nuuhu Mbogo from Zanzibar at his residence in Kibuli, Kampala, yesterday.

"As Muslims, we call for urgent and thorough investigation of the increasing murders so that the masterminds and perpetrators of violence can be brought to justice," he said.

Prince Nakibinge added that suspects, who are found guilty by court should be taken to prison and they serve punishments.

"Police should not cover the faces of the suspects so that even others who have plans to become criminals can learn from them," he said.

He also urged Muslims to respect the legacy of Late Mbogo, who promoted Islam in Uganda.

"It's now more than 10 years since we started celebrating the return of Mbogo from Zanzibar and this gives us courage to lift the flag up and no one will fight Islam again," he said.

He added that Mbogo's return was a turning point for Islam because he created structures to support the faith.

The dean of Faculty of Arabic Language from Islamic University in Uganda, Mr Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi, who presented the history of Mbogo, urged Muslims to be determined in promoting their religion.

He commended the government for supporting Muslims in different ways, especially in endorsing Islamic Banking.

About Prince Mbogo

Mbogo was born in 1835 to King Ssuuna II (1832-1856). He was a brother of King Muteesa I, who invited modern civilisation to Buganda.

It is now 124 years since Muslims in Uganda regained their glory and freedom following the return of Prince Mbogo from Zanzibar where he was forced into exile.

Prince Mbogo left Uganda in 1892 and returned in 1895.

2018 police report

According to police report of 2018, homicide cases were 4,497 compared to 4,473 in 2017 reflecting a 0.5 percentage increase. The motives behind such killings include land wrangles, dissatisfaction with delayed/omission of justice, family misunderstandings and business rivalry, among others.