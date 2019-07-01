Namibia: Damaged Aircraft Delays Air Nam Flight

AIR Namibia rescheduled several Windhoek-Frankfurt flights after the airbus A330-200's got its left wing damaged by the stairs whilst reversing last Friday in Germany.

The airline's spokesperson Paul Nakawa confirmed this in a statement this morning.

"Last week Friday, 28 June 2019 after passengers had boarded our flight in Frankfurt destined to Windhoek with an 84 % load factor, the staircase truck bumped the A330's rear of the left wing, damaging the aileron whilst it was reversing to remove the stairs. The flight was subsequently cancelled and delayed till the next day, Saturday 29 June 2019. Passengers were immediately rerouted and booked on the next available flight," stated Nakawa.