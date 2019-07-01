1 July 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Usa to Sign Memo On Security, Public Order

Luanda — The governments of Angola and the United States of America (USA) are to sign on Monday a memorandum of understanding in the area of security and public order.

The Angolan government is to be represented by the minister of the Interior, Ângelo de Barros Veiga Tavares, on behalf of the President of the Republic, while the ambassador Nina Maria Fite is to represent the USA.

The meeting is to take place in the premises of the Ministry of the Interior.

The USA is a strategic co-operation partner of Angola, mainly in the areas of crude-oil, energy, human rights, trade, investments, health, security and finance.

