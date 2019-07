Havana — At least 1,700 Angolan citizens are attending graduation, Master's and Doctorate courses in the Republic of Cuba, the Angolan minister of Higher Education, Maria do Rosário Sambo, has said.

The minister, who is in Havana, has revealed that roughly 700 of the aforementioned number are doing medicine course or health sciences related courses.

The minister has also said that she has noted down some of the main concerns coming from the Angolan students in the Caribbean island.