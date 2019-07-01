Angola: Head of State Visits Cuba

Havana — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, arrived on Sunday evening in Havana, Cuba, for an official three-day visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral co-operation relations.

The Head of State is being accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, and several of his Cabinet ministers.

The visit agenda distributed in Havana states that the Angolan statesman will go to the African Heroes Square, in Havana, to pay homage to the founder of the Angolan Nation, Dr António Agostinho Neto.

He is to place a wreath on the monument dedicated to the Cuban combatants that died in Angola. The monument is located in the Colón Cemetery, in the capital.

João Lourenço will also address a conference to be held in Havana University and afterwards he is to lead the Angolan delegation in the meeting with the Cuban authorities which will culminate with the signing of several co-operation accords.

The Angolan President is to visit some important socioeconomic and technological undertakings, such as the Genetics and Biotechnology Centre, known internationally for its advanced scientific research activities, such as in the area of cancer cure.

João Lourenço is also to have a meeting with the Angolan scholarship students in Cuba.