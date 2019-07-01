Mozambique: Grindrod Has Invested 100 Million Dollars in Mozambique

Maputo — Nacala (Mozambique), 1 Jul (AIM) - The South African logistics company Grindrod says it has invested 100 million US dollars in Mozambique since the start of its activities in the country almost two decades ago.

Company representative Walter Grindrod, speaking during the inauguration of the graphite logistics complex in the northern port of Nacala last Friday, said this investment was made in installations, services and human resources.

Grindrod owns the logistics complex, which is charged with transporting graphite mined in Balama, in the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado, to Nacala for export.

Twigg Exploration and Mining Ltd (TEML), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Australian company Syrah Resources is operating the Balama mine and awarded the logistics and distribution services to Grindrod.

The Grindrod operation involves the long distance transport of graphite in sacks of a tonne from Balama to the Cross-Dock installation of Grindrod in Nacala, a distance of 495 kilometres. This includes packing the graphite into containers, storage and customs export procedures.

Walter Grindrod said that in Mozambique his company has provided jobs for 750 people and intends to continue working to create other opportunities to connect the country to the rest of the world.

"We want a long and prosperous relationship with Mozambique", he said.

He said the company had invested about 24 million dollars in the Nacala graphite logistics complex, which has created 350 jobs. "We are also proud that that we can work with local businesses and transporters and the local government", he continued. "We want to help empower communities and thus contribute to the long term growth of the Mozambican economy".

He explained that to transport the graphite from the mine to the port, Grindrod invested in a fleet of 50 trucks, and set up a packaging areas of 10,000 square metres, and a storage zone in the port than can hold 3,500 containers.

During implantation of the complex, Grindrod enjoyed "excellent cooperation" with the Mozambican authorities, Walter Grindrod said, which "inspires the confidence necessary to invest in these projects".