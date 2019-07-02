Africa: Namibia Lose 4-1 to the Ivory Coast

Namibia's 2019 Afcon adventure came to an end as they lost 4-1 to the Ivory Coast in their final group match on Monday.

Max Gradel, Serey Die, Wilfried Zaha and Maxwell Cornet scored for the Ivory Coast, while Joslin Kamatuka scored Namibia's first goal at the tournament.

Namibia, however, did much better than the final scoreline suggests and in fact had 56 percent of the possession as opposed to the 44 percent of the Ivory Coast, but their finishing was once again poor.

After dominating the early exchanges, Namibia had a great chance to take the lead on 18 minutes, when Peter Shalulile headed wide from a Petrus Shitembi cross with an open goalmouth gaping.

Another shot by Shalulile was well saved by the Ivorian keeper Sylvain Gbohouo six minutes later, while at the other end, Namibian keeper Loydt Kazapua was caught in no mans land outside his box, but did well to scramble back and save a shot.

Ivory Coast took the lead on 38 minutes when Gradel received a great throughball over the Namibian defence and beat Kazapua from close range.

Namibia were quite unlucky as replays suggested that Gradel was offside, while luck once again deserted them 10 minutes into the second half when a long range shot by Serey Die was deflected by Ryan Nyambe into his own goal.

Namibia finally opened their account with a great solo goal by Joslin Kamatuka, who intercepted a poor clearance by Gbohouo, and turned on the pace to beat two defenders and shoot into the net.

Namibia were back in contention, but Shalulile once again headed wide on 75 minutes, and the Ivory Coast finished with aplomb.

Wilfried Zaha made it 3-1 after a fine pass by Kessie, while Cornet scored their fourth goal after another strong run by Kessie.

The result put the Ivory Coast second in Group D and they now go through to the Round of 16 along with the group winners Morocco, who beat South Africa 1-0.