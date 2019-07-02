2 July 2019

Senegal/Kenya: 10-Man Kenya Fall to Senegal - Kenyans React

Photo: CAF TV/You Tube
Kenya play Senegal, July 1, 2019.
By Brian Yonga

Kenya's 3-0 loss to Senegal in their final Group C match drew reactions from Kenya online with Harambee Stars' chances of advancing to the last 16 now dependant on other results.

Nation Sport samples some of the reaction:

"Thank you #HarambeeStars for giving your best. We live to fight another day. Let's build on the #AFCON2019 experience for future tournaments. Great effort by Patrick Matasi, posted ODM leader Raila Odinga on Facebook.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka also tweeted, " Well done #HarambeeStars for playing your hearts out in the #KenyaVsSenegal match in #AFCON2019"

"We might have lost out in #AFCON2019 but at least these two heroes were born here....kudos #HarambeeStars #KENSEN #KenyaVsSenegal Michael Olunga... Patrick Matasi hats off.....!, tweeted Steve G. Steve on Twitter.

Rop Bryan tweeted, "#HarambeeStars you have fought well. Kenya is proud..Matasi,Wanyama and the rest..you'll remain heroes who conquered our continent Africa;and you showed what you've got. Now the question to football greats and legends can we qualify as the 3rd placed team?

