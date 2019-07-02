Kenya: Jubilee Remains Most Popular Party in the Country - Infotrak

Nairobi — Jubilee Party remains the most popular political party in the country at 40 percent, followed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party at 21 per cent.

This is according to findings released on Sunday by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

The research, conducted between June 21 and 23, placed Wiper party third at 3 per cent while Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetangula's Ford Kenya are fourth with 1 per cent popularity each.

"We asked which political party they mostly identify with and majority of Kenyans said Jubilee party. So, it is evident that the ruling party is still preferred by many of us," said Angela Ambitho, Infotrak Chief Executive Officer, when she released the findings in Nairobi on Sunday.

ODM party, Wiper Party, ANC and Ford Kenya which are all under the National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition Umbrella appear to have lost popularity in areas considered to be their strongholds after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"The ODM party is seen to have weakened its roots in many regions including Nyanza which is the bedrock for ODM at 40 percent now," she told journalists.

While releasing the results at Infotrak offices in Lavington, Ambitho said 31 per cent of Kenyans believe the country does not have an opposition. 44 per cent agree that if indeed the opposition still exists then it is not performing its role.

Even though the research shows that Jubilee Party is the most preferred political outfit, it has had its share of struggles in the past one year after the famous handshake between President Kenyatta and Odinga on 9 March 2018.

The truce which brought peace in the country after the 2017 General Election is largely interpreted to have brought disquiet among Jubilee party leaders who have always claimed that Odinga joined hands with Kenyatta with the aim of breaking the ruling Party.

A section of leaders have also claimed that Kenyatta is on the verge of breaking his promise to support his deputy William Ruto in the 2022 succession race.

Ruto has time and again insisted that no one owes him anything, but his allies feel that the good relationship that once existed with the president is no longer there, creating speculations that Kenyatta has changed his mind, in what is threatening to split the party.

The disagreements and infightings within the party are evident that it is now divided into two as "Tangatanga" and "Kieleweke" teams.

The Tangatanga is pro-Ruto while Kieleweke team is pro-Kenyatta.

Kenyatta and Ruto have not openly identified themselves with either team but instead called on their supporters and leaders to join hands and initiate developments in their region.