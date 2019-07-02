1 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mob Burn Police Station After Officer Killed Man

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ogundipe

An irate mob burnt down a police station in Imo State on Monday, following an accidental discharge by an officer that killed a young man.

The gutting of Otoko Police Division in the Obowo Local Government Area occurred on Monday afternoon, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

"A police officer mistakenly killed a man who was about 25 years old and the people have been very angry about it," a witness said.

The mob reportedly ransacked the police station and took away weapons and other valuables at about 2:30 p.m., PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

It was not immediately clear if officers were wounded or killed during the violence.

Channels Television cited the police spokesperson in the state as confirming the incident, but additional details were still being expected.

The Imo incident came hours after gunmen stormed a police station in Bayelsa, killing four police officers, including a divisional police chief.

Two other officers sustained severe injuries during the Bayelsa attack, drawing condemnation and urgent investigation from Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu.

Nigeria

Many Nigerians Are Unhappy - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says a number of Nigerians are unhappy and want to leave the country. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.