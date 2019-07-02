Nigeria: OPEC Re-Elects Nigeria's Barkindo As Secretary-General

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has re-elected Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary-General for a three-year tenure.
The oil bloc also approved a nine-month extension for the global oil cut.
(NAN)
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has re-elected Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary-General for a three-year tenure.
The oil bloc also approved a nine-month extension for the global oil cut.
(NAN)
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says a number of Nigerians are unhappy and want to leave the country. Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.