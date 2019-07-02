1 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: OPEC Re-Elects Nigeria's Barkindo As Secretary-General

Mohammed Barkindo.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has re-elected Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary-General for a three-year tenure.

The oil bloc also approved a nine-month extension for the global oil cut.

