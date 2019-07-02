Kenya: Everton Hit Training Ground Ahead of Nairobi Trip to Face Sharks

English Premier League side Everton have commenced preparations ahead of Sunday's friendly match against Kenyan Premier League club Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi.

The two teams will clash at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani although by early Monday afternoon, organizers SportPesa were yet to release Everton's itinerary.

Everton players resumed pre-season training on Monday morning following a month-long break following the end of the 2018/2019 English Premier League season.

PRE-SEASON PREPARATIONS

Photos posted on the club's social media pages show the squad, including England international Theo Walcott, walking towards the Finch Farm's training grounds in Liverpool.

"It's been a while, glad to be back. I am looking forward to pre-season and what the season ahead brings," defender Mason Holgate explained in a brief message posted on Twitter.

At same time, Kariobangi Sharks have also continued their preparations at the team's Utalii grounds training base along the Thika Superhighway in Nairobi.

NEW ASSISTANT COACH

The club has also announced that former AFC Leopards midfielder Ezekiel Seda will now be the senior team's new assistant coach.

Sunday's match will be the third meeting between Everton and a Kenyan club. The other two meetings, both versus Gor Mahia, ended in 2-1 and 4-0 victories for Everton.

Star players including Leighton Baines, Yerry Mina, Ademola Lookman, Maarten Stekelenburg and new signing Adre Gomes are expected to make the trip to Nairobi, a first by an EPL club in two and a half decades.