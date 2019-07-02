Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in CAR, Residents Conduct Umuganda

The Rwandan Police peacekeepers deployed under the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA), on Saturday, joined residents of Nana-Gribizi Prefecture, Kaga-Bandoro town in a communal work--Umuganda.

The Rwanda Formed Police Unit (RWAFPU2-IV) operating in Kaga-Bandoro, about 400km from the capital Bangui, is one of the three Rwanda Police contingents deployed under MINUSCA.

In Umuganda, the Rwandan peacekeepers were also joined by Central Africa Army (FACA), UN Police (UNPOL) deployed in the Kaga-Bandoro and representatives of former armed groups.

About 200 residents took part in the exercise, which focused on promoting sanitation and hygiene.

The exercise involved collecting littered wastes on streets and in residential areas as well as clearing water trenches in Abakara village of the 5th arrondissement.

Rwandan Police peacekeepers and residents in Umuganda on Saturday.

The Sous-Prefet of Nana-Gribizi, Awat Mahamat, while speaking shortly after the exercise, commended the Rwandan peacekeepers for the continued contribution towards restoring peace in CAR and promoting the ideas of self-reliance through human security activities of Umuganda, and urged the residents to embrace such culture of self-reliance and unity.

RWAFPU 2-IV contingent commander, Chief Supt. Christian Safari thanked the locals for their partnership.

He observed that "unity, patriotism and teamwork" are important factors in security and promoting the spirit of self-reliance towards development.

The contingent commander urged them to own such activity for the social wellbeing, protect the environment, and called for continued partnership in ensuring safety and security.

In a related development, the Joint Task-Force commander for Bangui (JTFB), on Friday, visited the base camp for Rwanda Formed Police Unit (RWAFPU1-5).

Brig. Gen. Coulibaly Bamoro was received by RWAFPU1-5 contingent commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Damas Gatare, who briefed him on their operations and readiness. The visit was in line with his tour of JTFB Units.

Brig. Gen. Bamoro later interacted with all officers of the contingent and thanked them for the "good work, courage and professionalism."

"You are performing your assigned tasks well despite the operational challenges," Brig. Gen. Bamoro said.

He congratulated the unit and pledged to be their "good ambassador."

"This is a great honor for me to visit the Rwanda Formed Police Units. I am pleased to say that you stand out among the best in JTFB, and I will continue to be its ambassador to have all operational and administrative requirements to fulfill your mission mandate. Congratulations," Brig. Gen. Bamoro said.

The Rwandan Police peacekeepers perform various duties including conducting patrols, ensure the protection of VIPs such as senior government officials, internally displaced camps, key installations, escort duties and other special assignments.