2 July 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Michael Joseph Named Interim CEO At Safaricom After Collymore's Death

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Michael Joseph has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom following Bob Collymore's death.

Joseph is the company's former CEO, and currently serves as Chairman of Kenya Airways.

"Following the passing of the company's CEO, at a Special Board meeting of the Directors, the board resolved to appoint Michael Joseph, a Board member of the Company as the interim CEO with immediate effect," a statement issued by Kathryne Maundu, Safaricom's Company Secretary said.

Collymore took over from Joseph, nine years ago, and was CEO until his demise on Monday when he succumbed to cancer. He was set to be buried at a private ceremony Tuesday.

"This will be a private family event," Safaricom's Board Chairman Nicholas Nganga said on Monday.

Organisers of Collymore's funeral did not make public details of the burial ceremony, which will be followed by a memorial service later in the week.

Many have described Collymore as a corporate leader like no other, who not only transformed Safaricom--the region's largest telco, but the lives of many less privileged Kenyans--including women and children through the company's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

