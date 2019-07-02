Kenya: Michael Joseph Picked Safaricom's Interim Boss

Safaricom has turned to tried and tested hands to steer the telecommunications firm in wake of the death of its chief executive officer Bob Collymore on Monday, July 1.

In a special meeting of the directors held on Monday, the board picked the telecom's former boss Michael Joseph to lead in an interim capacity with immediate effect.

"Mr Joseph will hold this position until the board communicates in due course, on a permanent appointment," Safaricom said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Joseph sits on the Safaricom board and is also the current chairman of Kenya Airways.

Collymore took over from Mr Joseph in November 2010.

Mr Joseph retired from Safaricom in 2010 after overseeing the telco's growth from a scrappy mobile operator to a market leader.

He was known as a hardworking micromanager who was arguably the CEO of the early 2000s.

More follows.