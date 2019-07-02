2 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Michael Joseph Picked Safaricom's Interim Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joel Muinde

Safaricom has turned to tried and tested hands to steer the telecommunications firm in wake of the death of its chief executive officer Bob Collymore on Monday, July 1.

In a special meeting of the directors held on Monday, the board picked the telecom's former boss Michael Joseph to lead in an interim capacity with immediate effect.

"Mr Joseph will hold this position until the board communicates in due course, on a permanent appointment," Safaricom said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Joseph sits on the Safaricom board and is also the current chairman of Kenya Airways.

Collymore took over from Mr Joseph in November 2010.

Mr Joseph retired from Safaricom in 2010 after overseeing the telco's growth from a scrappy mobile operator to a market leader.

He was known as a hardworking micromanager who was arguably the CEO of the early 2000s.

More follows.

Kenya

Over 2 Million at Risk of Starvation

More than two million Kenyans are staring at food crisis in July as the effects of a drought that hit food production… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.