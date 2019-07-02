Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Workers Spoil for Showdown

The organized labour said they have commenced mobilization of members over the alarmed efforts of government to derail the implementation of new National Minimum Wage.

The labour workers made this known under the aegis of the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), the eight unions in the Public Services of the Federal and 36 State Governments.

They warned that labour may have to embark on industrial action if the current state of affairs as regards the issue of consequential adjustment arising from the new national minimum wage of N30,000 remains the same.

In a statement jointly signed by the TUS Acting Chairman, Comrade Anchaver M. Simon, and the Secretary, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, said "Since the committee set up early this month by the government to work out the consequential adjustments arising from the new National Minimum Wage of N30,000.00 started to meet, the government has been coming up with one strange proposal or the other with the intent of scuttling the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, 18th April, 2019."

The union recalled that the committee had agreed to set up a technical body to work out different scenarios in respect of salaries that would be paid to workers who are in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that draw their emoluments from the Government treasury.

"The Technical Committee met severally and series of computations that were to be presented for the plenary for consideration were developed. All was going on well until the Government Side came up later with their usual magic and ambush all aimed at scuttling the whole exercise."

The TUS said it received a rude shock at the last meeting of the technical committee when the government side began to hold on to a non-existent position that the Technical Committee's term of reference was to base its assignment in respect of salary adjustment on what was provided for the subject in the 2019 budget.

"With this turn of event, it is quite clear now that some fifth columnists in this Administration are hell bent on pushing President Muhammadu Buhari to enter into a collision course with millions of Nigerian workers in the Public Service. This is very sad," he stated.