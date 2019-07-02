Zimbabwe: New Chitungwiza Hospital Board Appointed

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo yesterday appointed a five-member board of directors for Chitungwiza Central Hospital in line with Government's policy to reinvigorate the country's health delivery system.

The new board, which is headed by veteran chemical pathologist and laboratory scientist Professor Hilda Thembisa Matarira replaces the previous board which was chaired by Professor Mike Mbizvo.

Professor Matarira is deputised by sales and marketing expert Mr Enock Moyo.

Other board members are former councillor Mr Lameck Chibvongodze and Mrs Patricia Mtetwa. Chitungwiza Central Hospital CEO Dr Enock Mayida will serve as an ex-officio board member. Officially unveiling the new board at Chitungwiza Central Hospital yesterday, Dr Moyo implored them to shun corruption.

He said they should also employ innovative strategies to avoid micro-management from Government.

"President Mnangagwa is on record shunning corruption. Corruption, corruption has no room in the Second Republic. You must make sure that everything you do is above board from staff recruitments to everything.

"Government does not want loafers, but hard workers. We want people who think outside the box, away from the box and innovative cadres. We don't want to come from head office to manage you here," said Dr Moyo.

Speaking after the board's appointment, Prof Matarira committed to keep up the standards of the hospital, which were set by the previous CEO, now the Minister of Health.

Prof Matarira said her board was also ready to lead in the establishment of super specialist hospitals, which Government was aiming to achieve.

"I want to say we are blessed to come in after the Minister left an indelible mark here. This is also a challenge to us to keep on the status which Dr Moyo worked so hard to achieve.

"We will not disappoint in our new roles and with the support of all the staff here, we want to be part of the team that will help in the construction of the new super specialist hospital here," said Prof Matarira.