Zimbabwe: Man (82) Convicted of Rape

Masvingo — An 82-year-old man from Ziki Communal Lands in Bikita has been convicted of raping his teenage niece by a Masvingo court.

Erasmus Mudadi of Muredzi Village was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Mrs Dambudzo Malunga recently.

Prosecutor Mr Richard Nyaruomba told the court that sometime in January this year, the complainant, who stayed with her sister in the same village, was called by Mudadi into his bedroom.

He ordered her to undress and raped her once after threatening her with unspecified action.

Mudadi would from then on repeatedly rape the girl, each time threatening to kill her if she reported the incidents.

The matter came to light after alert relatives noticed that the complainant had difficulties in walking and upon being asked, she implicated Mudadi.

A report was made to the police, leading to Mudadi's arrest and a medical examination showed that the complainant had been sexually abused.