2 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army to Launch Operation Crocodile Smile in Lagos - Buratai

By Nurudeen Oyewole

Lagos — The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutnant General Tukur Buratai, yesterday disclosed plans to launch Operation Crocodile Smile in Lagos State before the end of the year.

Buratai disclosed this when he visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of activities marking the Combat Support Army Training Week holding in Lagos.

According to him, the operation is to foster much stronger security within the state architecture.

"May I inform you that the Nigerian army will always support your administration for good security in the State. When we have good security, economy will thrive and development will go on," Buratai said.

Sanwo-Olu said his government looked forward to the launch of the operation in the state.

