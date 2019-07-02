Namibia: Taxi Driver Kidnaps, Rapes Passenger

A WOMAN was reportedly kidnapped, raped and robbed of N$1 900 at knife point by a taxi driver in Ondangwa on Saturday.

According to a crime report issued by police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi today, the 28-year-old victim boarded a taxi to the Onhuno weighbridge, where her parents were waiting for her.

The taxi already had other passengers, although Kanguatjivi did not specify how many they were.

After the last passenger was dropped off at the Okadoolopa location, the taxi driver allegedly asked the woman to have sexual intercourse with him.

When she refused, the 32-year-old driver pulled off the road, and the victim fled from the car. However, he caught up to her, and dragged her back to the car, where he raped and threatened her with an Okapi knife.

According to the report, the victim managed to escape again while naked, and ran towards a nearby house.

The suspect grabbed her purse and drove off, but was arrested, and the victim's money and clothes were recovered.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 27-year-old woman at Okahandja on Saturday.

It is alleged that the suspect and the victim were having drinks together, and when the victim was heavily intoxicated, the suspect took advantage of the situation to rape her.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a 10-year-old boy at Okaku in the Ondangwa district was killed after a freak accident.

Josef Uumati was struck with an iron rod in the head by a friend while they were hunting rabbits near the village.

The police report said Uumati and the suspect were walking shoulder-to-shoulder when they spotted a bird landing on a shrub in front of them.

As the suspect threw a small iron rod at the bird, Uumati also ran towards the bird at the same time, and in the process was struck by the rod on the right side of his head. He succumbed to the injuries at the Oshakati State Hospital.

At Usakos on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was killed by a 43-year-old suspect after he had asked to use the suspect's phone, and disappeared with it.

The suspect looked for the victim, and when he found him, he punched and kicked him until he fell on the ground and died on the spot. The suspect was arrested.