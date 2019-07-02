Zimbabwe: #Tajamuka/Sesijikile Shutdown Flops - Police Summon Leader

#Tajamuka/Sesijikile coordinator Tineyi Munetsi was on Monday expected to hand himself over to Harare Central Police's Law and Order division where he was summoned following the firebrand youth group's call for a national shutdown to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa out of power or to negotiate with MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Munetsi told NewZimbabwe.com that he was yet to hand himself over but would do so by end of day Monday.

"No reasons were shared with me by Law and Order officers who called me. They did not give me any details.

"I am still talking to my lawyers and will be going in their company," said Munetsi.

Another #Tajamuka/Sesijikile leader Promise Mkwananzi is in self-imposed exile having fled the country after the violent protests in January.

A number of opposition and civil society activists are on trial for alleged subversion after the demonstrations that left 17 people dead.

Meanwhile, the shutdown called by the pressure group to run through the whole week was ignored by citizens with the situation normal in Harare as well as other towns and cities.

It was business as usual in all sectors of the economy with no sign there had been a call for protests. However, there were reports that St Peter's Primary in Mbare had turned away pupils fearing a repeat of the January chaos.

Labour federation, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions distanced itself from the "shutdown" with its president Peter Mutasa at the weekend telling NewZimbabwe.com that "some groups are abusing our (ZCTU) name."

Mutasa indicated however that the union was consulting its membership and will this week make a decision on the manner and form of response to government's drastic decision to abandon the multi-currency system.

The ZCTU leader said the labour body also waiting for feedback from Cabinet which meets Tuesday on their demands to have the new policy either reviewed or reversed altogether.

In Bulawayo, ordinary people also ignored calls for the shutdown amid a heavy police presence.

The Tredgold magistrates' court building where illegal foreign currency dealers operate outside was barricaded while the City Hall car park was also teeming with armed police officers.

The two spots are normally epicentres of demonstrations in the country's second largest city.

"I did not even know that there was supposed to be a stayway today. I cannot afford to go for a stayway when my family does not have anything to eat. In any case, who is #Tajamuka to tell me to stay away?

"If the so-called stayaway had been called by the MDC or ZCTU, I was going to comply," said Shelton Ncube, a vendor in the city.

Robert Harris who operates a grocery shop along George Silunduka Road said business was usual.

"As you can see, we have been opening the whole day. All our workers reported for work in the morning.

"I do not subscribe to stayways no more because last time I lost part of my goods to looters," said Harris.