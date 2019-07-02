Africa: Buyanga Named One of Africa's Most 'Disruptive' Young People

Controversial South Africa based Zimbabwe businessman, Frank Buyanga has been named youth ambassador for entrepreneurship by Pan African Leadership Foundation.

The Medallion Group founder was bestowed with the continental honour at the Young Entrepreneurs Summit held in Ghana recently.

Buyanga was two months ago awarded the World Business Leaders Summit and Honours in Dubai.

‌According to the statement, the Young Entrepreneurs Summit celebrates some of the "most exceptional young business people and disruptors on the continent".

"Cut across real estate, financial services, mining, media, technology, and agriculture, the group of young people represent the best of entrepreneurial spirit in Africa.

‌"Fifty young entrepreneurs from across the continent gathered in Accra to discuss challenges and opportunities that Africa offers to enterprising business people," the statement said.

Out of the number, 25 outstanding young African entrepreneurs were celebrated for their contribution to the global economy.

Convener of the Summit, Salako Omatayo, told the gathering that the award, "provides an avenue for young entrepreneurs to discuss issues relating to the development of entrepreneurs globally".

"The award to Mr Buyanga is for his undying desire to grow young people and become successful entrepreneurs."

The organisers of the annual ceremony said with the fastest growing global economies, the African continent is a vast business ecosystem "with gems hidden under rough terrain".

Buyanga has been leading an ambitious team of young Africans and his business has footprints in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, Mauritius, Namibia and Zambia.

This year AMG inked a coin dealership agreement with the South African Mint Company.

The year before, it completed a R100 million acquisition of the Cape Town-based Pagliari Group, a former subsidiary of Rand Refinery and supplier of high-quality gold products.

"I am pleased, honoured and humbled to accept this award and to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected.

"I am so grateful tonight for your support and the endorsement this award represents. And although I am the one holding this award, it actually belongs to a much larger community of individuals at AMG. Truly, this recognition has everything to do with the talented, supportive, creative and intensely passionate people I've surrounded myself with over the years."