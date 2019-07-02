Nigeria: Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Will Propel Economy - Okonjo-Iweala

Former Minister of Finance Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said educating students in computer science, data science and artificial intelligence will propel Africa forward.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who is the Chair, Board of Governing Council of African University of Science and Technology (AUST) stated this at the varsity's 8th graduation ceremony in Abuja yesterday.

"Right now six out of the 10 fastest growing economy in the world are from Africa, countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, Ghana, Cote d'ivoire, Senegal they are all doing very well, hopefully Nigeria and south Africa will soon join them because they are the two largest economy on the continent," she said.

While noting that AUST is a centre of excellence and an incubator, she said they have to support them with the right policies.

"If we train people to be analytical they will be able to adapt and develop the right skill and jobs," she added.

She urged the graduands to do the university proud and change the narrative about Nigerians outside.

The varsity graduated 93 students, with 82 graduating from the Master's degree programmes, 7 from the Doctoral and the other four students were awarded with the university's post graduate diploma.

Speaking, the Acting President of the varsity Prof Charles Ejike Chidume urged the graduands to take every advantage to reap the benefits that come with their hard work that enabled them to obtain one of the finest educations available in Africa continent.

The commencement speaker, Founder, The African Leadership Academy SA and Senior Partner Mckinsy and company Dr Leke urged the graduands to use the skills acquired in the course of their studies to the benefit of Africans.