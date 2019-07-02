Tanzania: Simplified CAG Reports Launched

WAJIBU Institute of Public Accountability (WIPA), has launched its third accountability reports which seeks to simplify the 2017/2018 Controller and Auditor General (CAG) reports that were presented in Parliament in April.

The reports presented by CAG Professor Mussa Assad uncovered massive irregularities in various public institutions and Local Government Authorities (LGAs).

At the weekend, WIPA came up with three simplified accountability reports which help LGAs and Public Entities (PEs), to implement fully the CAG's recommendations.

Speaking at the official launch of three reports, WAJIBU Executive Director, Ludovick Utouh, who is the immediate former CAG, said that this was the third time his institute was issuing the reports in a simplified manner so as to enhance accountability and how best the country can widen its tax base to raise the country's revenue.

According to Mr Utouh, his institution was going through the CAG reports which had many pages, making it complicated for ordinary citizens, lawmakers and public officials to read and comprehend.

"We have prepared summarized reports of between 20 and 22 pages where we focus on what the CAG unveiled and recommended for implementation and help them on what is to be done as per the CAG's reports," he said.

He said WAJIBU decided to come up with a user-friendly language report due to the fact that CAG reports are too voluminous for the convenience of the majority of the public and are professionally prepared which requires the use of professional terms and jargons not common to the ordinary person.

According to him, in April, Prof Assad presented 11 different reports but after consultations with key stakeholders, WAJIBU decided to focus on three crucial reports which are the Local Authorities and Development Projects Report, Central Government and Public Authorities Report and that the third report follows a request by the Parliamentary Oversight Committees.

Also in attendance at the official launching of the reports were Prof Assad and Germany Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), Deputy Head of Programme, Akbar Mohabat, and WAJIBU Board of Directors Chairman, Yona Kilagane.

In his remarks, Professor Assad said that for the country to intensify accountability, it was important to have strong public institutions which have people with the highest degree of competence.

GIZ Deputy Head of Programme commended Wajibu for its great role in helping the country, adding that civil societies and the media had a crucial role to play in oversight.