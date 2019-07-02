South Africa: Verulam Mom Gets Suspended Sentence for Dumping Newborn in Rubbish Bag

A Verulam woman received a six-year suspended sentence for attempted murder after she left her newborn son in a rubbish bag on the side of the road, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said this week.

The identity of the mother has been withheld to protect the identity of the child.

In her plea, the 31-year-old accused said she became depressed and lost her job after her partner found out that she was pregnant and ended their relationship, KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

She carried the baby to full term without medical care or assessment and eventually delivered the baby by herself.

"The placenta and amount of blood overwhelmed her. She took a bath and then wrapped the baby in an item of her clothing and newspaper before placing him in a refuse bag, which was left along the roadside," said Kara.

"Further, she advised that she was aware of the fact that the child could have died when she placed him in the refuse bag, and expected the refuse bag to be removed by the waste services," said Kara.

News24 reported in January that a scrap collector heard the baby crying and told a passer-by, who called Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

After a brief investigation of the surroundings and with the help of the community, RUSA director Prem Balram said they managed to identify the mother.

"The woman eventually told us 'it is my baby,'" he said at the time.

They were later inundated with queries about the well-being and adoption of the baby.

Kara said that a victim impact statement from the baby's father was handed up in the Verulam Regional Court last week.

"Here, the father stated his shock at hearing about the incident, saying that he did not expect the accused to commit such an offence," she said.

After pleading guilty, the court sentenced her to six years in jail, wholly suspended for five years on condition that she was not convicted of any offence involving the elements of assault, child abuse and/or the ill treatment of children.

Kara said she also had to undergo correctional supervision and attend programmes aimed at rehabilitation, therapy and counselling.

News24