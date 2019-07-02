Nigeria: Imenger - Super Eagles Have Been Taught Bitter Lesson

As reactions continue to trail Super Eagles 0-2 loss to lowly rated Madagascar at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, a former Nigerian international, Barnabas Imenger has said the three-time African champions have been taught a bitter lesson in football.

The former BCC Lions and El-Kanemi Warriors striker said if the Eagles underrated their opponents from Madagascar, they now know that there are no more minnows in African football.

He also said the Super Eagles will have themselves to blame, if they exit the tournament earlier than imagined.

According to him, the former AFCON champions should have avoided losing the leadership of Group B to Madagascar.

"The victory of Madagascar over the Super Eagles may surprise many but I wasn't surprised by it because I knew long ago that there are no more minnows in African football.

"The Super Eagles have learnt the hard way. If they had taken their opponents for granted, they now know better.

"As it is the Eagles will have themselves to blame if they crash out early. They should have held on to the leadership of the group.

"Now they are now going to face a more difficult opponent in the Round of 16," he said.